Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $152.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

