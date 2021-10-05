Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $221.46. 239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.39.

