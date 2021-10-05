Vanilla Network Price Hits $11.63 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $11.63 or 0.00023334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $22,221.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,982 coins and its circulating supply is 659,168 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

