Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8486 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Veolia Environnement’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

