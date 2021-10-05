Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNE. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

NYSE:VNE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 126,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,630. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.