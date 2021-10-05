Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,309 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 479% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,090 call options.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate.

