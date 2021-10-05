ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,713,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,425,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.