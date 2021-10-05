Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,719. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

