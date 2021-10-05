View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VIEW opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. View has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in View during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

