Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,543. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

