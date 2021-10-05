VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO Sells $6,383,984.04 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $6,383,984.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VZIO opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

