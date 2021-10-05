Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €190.84 ($224.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €198.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

