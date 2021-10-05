Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

