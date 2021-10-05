WABnetwork (WAB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $84.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 110.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $169,896.81 and approximately $84.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 138.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 927.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.24 or 0.08651417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00275590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00114330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

