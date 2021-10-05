Wagerr Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $12,463.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.43 or 0.00572339 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,471,962 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

