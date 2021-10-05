Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 366,404 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.79% of Novanta worth $180,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $148.04. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

