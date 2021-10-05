Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $157,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

