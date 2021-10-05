Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $137.31 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Endava worth $137,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

