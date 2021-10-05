Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $311,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.