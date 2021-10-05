Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 13,183 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $229,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $438.31. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.86.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.