Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 27,503 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,503 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $383,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,167 shares of company stock worth $29,176,749 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $468.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.68 and a 12 month high of $521.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.38 and its 200 day moving average is $400.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

