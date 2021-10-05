WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.37 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

