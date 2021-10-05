Wedbush Begins Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

UAA opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $30,477,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

