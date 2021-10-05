Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

