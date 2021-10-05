Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 11,244 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

