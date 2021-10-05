Wells Fargo & Company Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

GWRE opened at $113.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -143.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $321,043.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after buying an additional 863,962 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

