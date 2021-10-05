Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. Welltower has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

