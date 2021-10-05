West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

