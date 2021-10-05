Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 4.8%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.36 and last traded at $59.08. Approximately 12,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 681,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

