William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $93.85 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $93,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $264.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.02. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

