William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $77,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $624.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

