William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 44,802 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,802 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 7.47% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $163,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

