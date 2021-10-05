William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $49,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of ICE opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

