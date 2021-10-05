Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

