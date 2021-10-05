Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.