Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,720,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 118.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

