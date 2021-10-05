XMax (XMX) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $788,388.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,410,380,063 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.