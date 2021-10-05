Xponance Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

