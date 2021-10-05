Xponance Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49,104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.