Xponance Inc. Has $583,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

