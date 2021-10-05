Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,217 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PROG by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PROG by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

