XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $58.47 million and approximately $714,805.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00111530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00138542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.48 or 1.00051845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.10 or 0.06698587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 82,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 79,294,703 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.