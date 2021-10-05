XTX Topco Ltd Buys 4,026 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $56,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

