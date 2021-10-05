XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

