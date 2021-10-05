XTX Topco Ltd Invests $351,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 27.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GDS by 499.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GDS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 646,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,716,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

