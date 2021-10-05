XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,288 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 829,790 shares of company stock worth $97,298,734 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

