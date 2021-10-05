XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,647 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

