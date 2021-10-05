XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.