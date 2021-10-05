Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xylem alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92.

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.