Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded to Hold at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

